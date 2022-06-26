Queensland Country Life
Glenlands bloodlines dominate in Droughtmaster feature event

Helen Walker
By Helen Walker
Updated June 26 2022 - 6:21am, first published 6:00am
Supreme exhibit: Senior and grand champion female and supreme of the Droughtmaster Toogoolawah even Glenland D Bells N Whistles is pictured with Tayla Childs who holds her calf, Darren Childs, sashed by Margaret "Wilson with judges Marty Rowlands and Isaac Day. Picture Helen Walker.

A line up of 172 quality Droughtmasters, representing 43 exhibitors from as far as central Queensland, competed at the Droughtmaster Toogoolawah Feature Event, with the final accolade, the supreme exhibit, going to Glenlands D Bells N Whistles.

Toowoomba-based Journalist

