A line up of 172 quality Droughtmasters, representing 43 exhibitors from as far as central Queensland, competed at the Droughtmaster Toogoolawah Feature Event, with the final accolade, the supreme exhibit, going to Glenlands D Bells N Whistles.
Exhibited by Darren and Helen Childs and family, AC Cattle Company, Dianne Downs, Theodore, Bells and Whistles took the judges attention when she walked onto the 30 and under 48 months class.
The stylish matron, exhibited with a calf at foot, has plenty to offer the commercial industry, judge Marty Rowlands said.
Mr Rowlands, assisted by his associate Isaac Day, had a job ahead of them as they sorted with a majestic line of cattle parade before them.
After claiming her class, Belles N Whistles was awarded the senior, grand and ultimately the supreme exhibit.
Mr Rowlands said her trifecta triumph was an easy decision.
"She is an outstanding unit who has it all - and it was hard to go past her in the final decision," he said.
The grand and junior champion bull was Glenlands J Diego exhibited by Jason and Carissa Childs, Alkira, Dingo, who earlier won the 17 and under 19 months class.
Mr Rowlands said the moment Diego entered the ring there was no doubt he wouldn't win his class.
He is a sound, powerful bull who has so much to offer the breed," Mr Rowlands said.
He has balance and presence, and is one hell of a bull.
The senior champion bull was Darren and Helen Child's Glenlands D Call of Duty, while reserve senior bull was Glenlands J Comrade exhibited by Jason and Carissa Childs.
RSVP Novelty exhibited by the RSVP Droughtmaster stud, Windera, was the reserve senior champion female.
Continuing on from her Maryborough show success saw Seymour Moama sashed junior champion heifer. She exhibited by Kirstie and Rob Orphant, Seymour Droughtmaster, Gunalda.
Standing reserve was Glenlands Effie exhibited by Val Childs, Glenlands Stud, Bouldercombe.
Darren and Helens Childs exhibited the reserve junior champion bull with their exhibit Glenlands D Dutton, along with calf champion female Glendlands D Emerson.
RSVP Smokin Hot, exhibited by RSVP stud claimed the reserve calf champion female.
Calf champion bull was Glenlands J Eldorado, exhibited by Jason and Carissa Childs, while reserve calf champion bull was Glenlands D Drummer Boy exhibited by Darren and Helen Childs.
