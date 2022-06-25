Queensland Country Life
Man, 32, dies in single vehicle crash north of Dingo

Updated June 25 2022 - 10:49pm, first published 10:30pm
Local man dies in car crash near Dingo

A 32-year-old man has died in a single vehicle crash north of Dingo in Central Queensland on Saturday night.

