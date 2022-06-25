Local man dies in car crash near Dingo

A 32-year-old man has died in a single vehicle crash north of Dingo in Central Queensland on Saturday night.
Initial investigations indicate the vehicle was travelling on Fitzroy Development Road when it left the roadway and crashed just after 7pm.
The sole occupant, a 32-year-old local man, suffered critical injuries and died at the scene.
The Forensic Crash Unit is investigating the circumstances of the crash.
Anyone with information or relevant dashcam footage is urged to contact police.
