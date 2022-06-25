Queensland Country Life
Warwick sheep sale trade lamb prices drop $10 to $15 a head

Billy Jupp
By Billy Jupp
June 25 2022 - 12:00am
Warwick stock agent George McVeigh with a pen of Dorper-Aussie White cross lambs offered by the Finlay family, Verona, near the Traprock region, which sold for $210 a head. Photo: Billy Jupp

THE ABSENCE of regular export buyers caused prices for trade lambs to slide $10 to $15 a head at the Warwick sheep sale on Wednesday.

