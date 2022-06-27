NESTLED in the hills of Grantham in Queensland's Lockyer Valley the sound of cow bells rings out for all to hear.
However, it is not the sound of dairy cattle, instead it is home to one of only two sheep dairies in the state, Awassi Cheesery.
Advertisement
Owned and operated by David and Di Piggott, the operation is believed to be the only one of its kind producing ice cream made from sheep's milk in the state.
As well as the frozen treat, the Piggots also produce cheese and beauty treatments from the dairy's byproducts as well as condiments made from avocados and figs grown on site.
The couple started the dairy nearly 10 years ago after meeting when David was an electrician helping construct PetStock stores across the country, while Di has been around the dairy industry all of her life.
After earning the proper accreditations the couple began breeding Awassi sheep, which originated in south west Asia and the Middle East, with an eye to offering a paddock to plate experience for visitors.
"I spent seven years living in a caravan travelling from job to job and Di was the manager of one of the PetBarn stores in Toowoomba, which is how we met," Mr Piggott said.
"Di's father ran milk and cheese factories in Victoria before coming up and doing it in Gympie as well as helping set up the dairy industry on Bougainville Island.
"As well as that, Di's parents worked for the Peters factory in Taree and she was the lab assistant, so she has always been involved in the industry and once we met I got into it as well."
Read Also:
After starting with Dorpers, the Piggotts researched the Awassi breed and purchased the bulk of their flock from a dispersal sale in Mitchell in western Queensland.
"We bought their whole mob, which changed our whole mindset on what we wanted the operation to look like," Mr Piggott said.
"From there, we worked really hard to get all of the facilities up and running so we could really start to turn it into what we wanted it to be.
"The big thing for us was getting our genetics right and one of the things we look for in our sheep is big fat tails because underneath their tail it's like latex, which means they don't suffer as badly from flystrike and those sorts of things.
"We don't dock their tail and the bigger their tail, the better condition."
From those early days the couple began to hone in our how their dairy would work and they found an alternative approach suited them best.
"We are a bit different in the way we operate compared to some dairies because we separate our lambs from the ewes overnight before rejoining them the next day," Mr Piggott said.
"When you look at a commercial cattle dairy, they will do pretty much the opposite of that and do what they want to do with the progeny. For us, we want to keep all of our progeny for breeding and our meat market, so by doing that it keeps the lambs happy, it keeps the mums happy and cuts down on feeding a bit as well."
Advertisement
Mr Piggott said the operation was now looking to expand its genetic pool to help solidify its flock.
"I recently saw an ad for some Awassi stock from Victoria, so I jumped on them because the tail size suited what we are looking for," he said.
"The big thing for us is wanting to bring in some more genetic stock because the rams we have got are nearly at the end of their cycle, meaning we are looking to incorporate some new blood lines.
"We're also on the hunt for someone who knows about Awassi and artificial insemination because I've got 150 straws with Just Genes in Brisbane, which have been there for more than 15 or 20 years, that we'd like to use with this new line we're bringing in from Victoria.
"Doing that will give us enough bloodline to keep us going and give us some bloodstock other people will be interested in because it will be fresh bloodstock."
The majority of the operation's products are sold at local markets across southern Queensland as well as at the Piggott's property, which also hosts events like cheese tastings, formal functions and wildlife shows.
Advertisement
It's hoped that focusing on offering tourists a selection of locally produced goods will help other local operations to grow their businesses as well as getting more people to hear the sounds of the dairy's bells ring out across Grantham.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.