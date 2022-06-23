Demand strong, but prices ease at Dalby

The number of stock penned declined by 1355 head, however remains the highest in the nation at 4659 at Dalby.
Cattle were drawn wide area with 471 head from far western Queensland, and a similar number from NSW.
Buyer attendance was good with the return of all major export processors, plus the regular feed and trade buyers and restockers.
Prices continued to decline across a number of classes. Light weight yearling steers and heifers returning to the paddock averaged 40c to 60c/kg less.
Some yearling steers to feed experienced fair demand, however most were 20c to 30c/kg cheaper. Yearling heifers to feed for the domestic market averaged from 30c to 50c less, and heavy weights averaged 8c/kg cheaper. Good heavy weight cows lost a further 7c to 8c, and medium weights were 6c to 16c/kg cheaper.
Light weight yearling steers returning to the paddock made to a top of 746c with a large sample averaging 607c/kg. Yearling steers to feed for the domestic market averaged from 544c to 604c with sales to 670c/kg. Heavy weight yearling steers to feed made to 562c to average 492c/kg.
Light yearling heifers returning to the paddock or background made to the occasional 638c with a very large sample averaging 506c/kg. Yearling heifers to feed averaged from 495c to 516c with sales to 550c/kg. Heavy weight yearling heifers to feed made to 550c to average 516c/kg.
Heavy grown steers to the wholesale meat trade made to 442c/kg. A couple of bullocks made to 430c/kg. Heavy weight cows returning to the paddock made to 354c, and medium weights averaged 320c/kg. The best of the medium weights to export processors made to 350c, and good heavy weight cows made to 369c to average 354c/kg.
Heavy weight bulls to export processors made to 345c with some to 366c/kg. Cows and calves returned $2750/unit.
