Two smaller lettuces for $6.50 will help increase supply in south east Queensland

Helen Walker
By Helen Walker
Updated June 23 2022 - 4:24am, first published 4:00am
Mark Aquilino from Coles visits Rugby Farm in Lockyer Valley to inspect the iceberg lettuce in-crop. Picture Supplied.

Supermarket giant Coles is working together with its fresh produce growers to provide a temporary solution for customers wanting to buy iceberg lettuces, after floods and cold weather have impacted their supply in south east Queensland.

