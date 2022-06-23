THE Uebergang family's 563 hectare (1391 acre) freehold property Rayford Park is being offered with a 144 megalitre water allocation.
Located on the Leichhardt Highway 20km south of Miles beside the Miles Airport, Rayford Park will be auctioned online by Resolute Property Group on July 22.
There is 200ha of developed cultivation with the balance of the property being grazing country.
The 144ML water allocation is from a 4km frontage to Dogwood Creek, which is part of the Condamine Balonne Tributaries Water Management Area.
Water is also supplied by dams with two solar pumps.
Improvements include a quality four bedroom Queenslander homestead and a two bedroom renovated cottage. There are also machinery and storage sheds.
There are also steel cattle yards.
The property 13km north of Condamine and is well positioned for feedlots, markets and major towns and is said to have feedlot/centre pivot opportunities.
Contact Ben Forrest, 0427 580 000, or Grant Veivers, 0429 844 585, Resolute Property Group.
