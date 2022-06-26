Queensland Country Life
DAF sheds light on best ways to manage pasture dieback

By Future Beef
June 26 2022 - 8:00pm
Warren Luhrs, Ridgedale and Wonga, Moura, is hosting a trial on his property which has been affected by pasture rundown, Indian couch and dieback. He recently hosted a pasture dieback field day.

Pasture dieback remains a serious issue for graziers in eastern Queensland and north-eastern New South Wales. However, new research by the Department of Agriculture and Fisheries (DAF) is shedding light on the best ways to manage affected pastures.

