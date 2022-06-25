Queensland Country Life
Home/Beef
Free

Stocktake GLM app helps monitor land condition

By Future Beef
June 25 2022 - 8:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Stocktake GLM app can help monitor land condition. Photo: Jen Watson, Shutterstock.

When monitoring land condition, the best technique is repeat photography accompanied by detailed notes.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.