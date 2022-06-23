Treat your vaccines like you treat your milk. Heat, light and freezing will cause the vaccine to break down, impacting its effectiveness.

Some vaccines need to be used within a day of opening, while others can be used up to 30 days after opening. Check the label to make sure your vaccine is still effective.

Check expiry dates. Expired vaccines are likely to be ineffective.

Use clean vaccine guns. Reusable guns should be disassembled, cleaned, sterilised, reassembled and calibrated between uses. Disposable guns should be discarded after use.