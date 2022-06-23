FutureBeef recently released a video for producers who want a refresher on best-practice vaccination.
Department of Agriculture and Fisheries extension officer, grazier and veterinarian Andrea McKenzie said in the video that vaccination was important to keep cattle herds healthy and productive.
"Vaccination is usually low cost and there is a quick payback if you vaccinate for the right diseases," Ms McKenzie said.
"Here are some of our top tips for effective vaccination."
Ms McKenzie said cattle vaccines - such as botulism, leptospirosis, vibriosis, 5 in 1 and 7 in 1 - should be given under the skin in the neck.
Keeping the needle at 45 degrees and the bevel parallel to the skin allowed the needle to rest under the skin but above the muscle, she said.
"Remember you need to keep good vaccine records for your Livestock Production Assurance (LPA) accreditation," she said.
"Records to be kept include vaccine name, date, number of doses used, batch number, dose rate, withholding period, expiry date and who administered the vaccine."
