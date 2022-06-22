Queensland Country Life
Home/Beef
Free

DAF promotes strategies to help rural business in Queensland

By Future Beef
Updated June 22 2022 - 9:23pm, first published 8:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Department of Agriculture and Fisheries (DAF) is promoting strategies that improve the resilience of rural business through the delivery of holistic farm business resilience planning support.

It has been a disruptive start to the year, with drought and flooding.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.