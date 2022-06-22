Queensland Country Life
Home/News

Thangool's Ard-na-Chree sold at auction

Mark Phelps
By Mark Phelps
June 22 2022 - 6:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ray White Rural: Thangool property property Ard-na-Chree has sold at auction.

THE 123 hectare (303 acre) Thangool property Ard-na-Chree has sold for $1.8 million at a Ray White Rural auction.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mark Phelps

Mark Phelps

Journalist

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.