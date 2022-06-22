THE 123 hectare (303 acre) Thangool property Ard-na-Chree has sold for $1.8 million at a Ray White Rural auction.
Bought by the Leahy family, Eidsvold, Ard-na-Chree features red soil softwood brigalow scrub country, which has beem fully developed and sown to buffel grass and leucaena.
The low set, three bedroom family home is situated in an elevated position with views across to Mt Scoria and the Kariboe Valley.
The centerpiece of the home is the open plan kitchen, dining and lounge which flows onto the front sunroom and the outdoor entertainment area.
There is also a four bay vehicle and tractor shed, machinery and hay shed, dog kennels, garden storage sheds, and an old building used for storage.
The steel cattle yards has a cooler paddock and lane to the four larger paddocks. There is also a horse and weaner paddock.
Water is supplied by four dams and a bore.
The sale included some plant and equipment.
Meanwhile, the 122ha (302 acre) Wowan property Jolakada sold for $840,000 to the nearby Donaldson family.
