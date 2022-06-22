Queensland Country Life
Restocker yearling heifers make to 572c, average 498c at Toowoomba

June 22 2022 - 11:00pm
Prices ease at Toowoomba

The number of stock continued to increase with the Toowoomba agents penning 302 head on Monday.

