Prices ease at Toowoomba

The number of stock continued to increase with the Toowoomba agents penning 302 head on Monday.
Export buyer attendance was not as good as the previous week, however the regular feed and trade buyers plus restockers were present and active in the market.
Prices for young cattle returning to the paddock followed recent market trends and could not maintain the levels of the previous week.
Yearling steers and heifers to feed also varied in price according to quality. The small selection of cows sold to a cheaper market.
Light weight yearling steers returning to the paddock made to 666c to average 602c/kg. Yearling steers to feed for the domestic market averaged from 515c to 525c with sales to 588c, with some to restockers reaching 596c/kg. Heavy weight yearling steers to feed made to 546c to average 484c/kg.
Light weight yearling heifers to restockers or background made to 572c average 498c/kg. Yearling heifers to feed averaged from 503c to 524c with sales to 554c/kg. Heavy weight yearling heifers to feed made to 490c/kg.
Medium weight 2 score cows averaged 323c/kg. Heavy weight cows made to 346c to average 341c/kg. Cows and calves made to $3300/unit.
Bullocks returned $2605. Heavy feeder steers sold to 482c/kg returning $2308. Angus heifers weighing 272kg returned $1553 with the steer equivalent selling 588c/kg to return $1779. Angus steers sold to 650c/kg to return $2081.
