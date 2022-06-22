A community group says the Queensland government is being "cruel" and is delaying its decision on the future of New Acland Coal Mine Stage 3 near Oakey.
Friends of New Acland Mine, which claims to be a 4000 member cohort of farmers, landholders, families, business owners and community members who support New Hope Group's expansion, said June marked the six-month anniversary of the company's victory in Land Court and the government needed to move.
"In December last year, Land Court ruled that New Acland Stage 3 stacked up environmentally," spokesperson Tom Gaslevich said.
"In the following 185 days, the Queensland government has chosen to do nothing."
In December, Resources Minister Scott Stewart told Queensland Country Life, "We will now thoroughly consider the recommendation from the Land Court of Queensland".
Mr Gaslevich said the only person who had acted was the Coordinator General, who issued her Change Report last month.
"It's cruel the local community is being forced to wait for the Queensland government to be true to its word," Mr Gaslevich said.
"The community is sick and tired of hearing empty promises from Minister Stewart.
"A decision should not take six months, especially for a project which stacks up environmentally and has cleared every hurdle and challenge."
A Department of Environment and Science spokesperson said the DES was aware of the CG's decision to amend the CG's conditions for the expansion but "a number of legislative steps need to be undertaken before DES can make a decision on the amendment application".
This has included DES seeking advice from the resources minister, as well as from the deputy premier and development minister.
"In deciding whether or not to approve an amendment to the environmental authority for the mine, DES must have regard to the Land Court objections decision, any advice from the resources and state development ministers and the draft EA," the spokesperson said.
Meanwhile, some farmers near the mine remain steadfast in their opposition to the expansion, saying it would degrade prime farmland and water.
Brandon Long is a Queensland Country Life journalist based in Toowoomba.
