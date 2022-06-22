Queensland Country Life
Wyandra's Carbean sold at auction

Mark Phelps
June 22 2022
June 22 2022 - 3:00am
NUTRIEN HARCOURTS: Wyandra property Carbean has sold on an online auction for $2.2 million.

THE 5686 hectare (14,049 acre) Wyandra property Carbean has sold on an online auction conducted by Nutrien Harcourts for $2.2 million.

