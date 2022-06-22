THE 5686 hectare (14,049 acre) Wyandra property Carbean has sold on an online auction conducted by Nutrien Harcourts for $2.2 million.
Offered by Evan and Belinda Palmer, the property was bought by Kevin Bredhauer, Macks Creek, Wyandra for the equivalent of $387/ha ($157/acre).
Located on both sides of the Mitchell Highway 29km south of Wyandra, the property also has a 690ha permit to occupy, which cannot be bought or sold but is fenced into, and grazed with Carbean.
Carbean has been held in the Palmer/Geary family since 1922, initially taken up as a soldier settler block off Claverton Station. Carbean was added to the Offham aggregation in 1978. Today's auction was part of a succession plan.
About 60 per cent of the property is described as dark Mitchell grass downs and Warrego River floodout country. The balance is red loam country lightly timbered with mulga and bloodwood.
Pastures include Mitchell and buffel grasses with natives, herbages and flood out country.
Carbean received 50mm of rain in the most recent weather event, on top of other recent good rain.
There are four main paddocks with holding paddock suitable for handling sheep and goats. Exclusion fencing is in place.
Water is supplied by the Offham Bore, which services tanks and troughs.
The estimated carrying capacity is 2500 DSE or the cattle equivalent.
The marketing of Carbean was handled by Darryl Langton, Nutrien Harcourts.
