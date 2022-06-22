A total of 4064 head of cattle were consigned at Roma's store sale on Tuesday.
Weaner steers under 220kg topped at 798c and averaged 638c, weaner steers 220-280kg reached 746c and averaged 637c, steers 280-350kg reached 724c and averaged 621c, and steers 350-400kg reached 642c and averaged 545c. Feeder steers 400-550kg topped at 590c, averaging 514c.
Wythburn Grazing, Nugget Hills, Wallumbilla, sold Angus cross steers to 746c, reaching $2054 to average $1987. FI and MJ Taylor, Lying Downs, Injune, sold Charolais cross steers to 728c, reaching $2049 to average $1679. Winter Cattle Co, Kaimanna, Injune, sold Santa cross steers to 704c, reaching $2158 to average $1913. The Hereford heifers sold to 562c, reaching $1958 to average $1463.
Matt Lister, Hillview, Roma, sold Angus steers to 704c, reaching $1666 to average $1666. AF and MF Douglas, Springfield, Mitchell, sold Droughtmaster cross steers to 702c, reaching $1980 to average $1899. Boxvale Trading, Boxvale, Morven, sold Simmental steers to 694c, reaching $2095 to average $2004. The Charolais cross heifers sold to 526c, reaching $1554 to average $1475.
Pandin Pty Ltd, Timor, Injune, sold Droughtmaster cross steers to 688c, reaching $2400 to average $1943. The Simmental cross heifers sold to 550c, reaching $1692 to average $1387. T East and J Lang, Jireh Park, Muckadilla, sold Charolais cross steers to 680c, reaching $2519 to average $2316. Bangor Cattle Co, Bangor, Mungallala, sold Charolais steers to 676c, reaching $2099 to average $1997. The Charolais heifers sold to 496c, reaching $1452 to average $1452.
CA and MM Finch, South Trafford, Wallumbilla, sold Santa cross steers to 650c, reaching $1950 to average $1932. The Santa cross heifers sold to 542c, reaching $1698 to average $1609. Moyallen Pastoral Co, Moyallen, Morven, sold Angus cross steers to 648c, reaching $1782 to average $1681.
William, Desleigh, David Murray, Kobarda, North Jackson, sold Charolais cross steers to 640c, reaching $1769 to average $1674. The Angus cross heifers sold to 572c, reaching $1398 to average $1395. DC Diamond Past, Mirri Mirri, Hannaford, sold Santa cross steers to 634c, reaching $2029 to average $2029. JJ and SM Murphy, Rocky, Charleville, sold Angus steers to 630c, reaching $2862 to average $2296.
SD and MJ Russell, Willara, Augathella, sold Charolais cross steers to 630c, reaching $2361 to average $2195. C and D Gauld, Wilgadale, Drillham, sold Santa cross steers to 628c, reaching $2181 to average $2181. Gardiner and Son, Collaroy, Charleville, sold Simmental cross steers to 544c, reaching $2418 to average $2243. Gurnett Grazing, Weaner Creek, Charleville, sold Droughtmaster cross steers to 526c, reaching $2056 to average $1976.
Heifers under 220kg topped at 602c and averaged 470c, heifers 220- 280kg topped at 588c and averaged 503c, heifers 280-350kg topped at 562c, averaging 498c, and heifers 350-450kg topped at 560c, averaging 483c. BJ and WR Taylor, Marjundale, Injune, sold Charolais cross heifers to 534c, reaching $1816 to average $1707.
Cows 300-400kg reached 348c and averaged 246c, cows 400kg-500kg reached 400c and averaged 329c, and cows over 500kg topped at 364c, averaging 346c.
