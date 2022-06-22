Pandin Pty Ltd, Timor, Injune, sold Droughtmaster cross steers to 688c, reaching $2400 to average $1943. The Simmental cross heifers sold to 550c, reaching $1692 to average $1387. T East and J Lang, Jireh Park, Muckadilla, sold Charolais cross steers to 680c, reaching $2519 to average $2316. Bangor Cattle Co, Bangor, Mungallala, sold Charolais steers to 676c, reaching $2099 to average $1997. The Charolais heifers sold to 496c, reaching $1452 to average $1452.

