Last resting place of WWII serviceman Leslie Keys marked in Injune cemetery

Sally Gall
By Sally Gall
June 26 2022 - 5:00am
The headstone for Private Leslie Keys, erected in the Injune cemetery. Pictures: Debbie Duff

Thanks to the efforts of a number of people from Injune and Roma, the final resting place of another of Australia's unknown soldiers has now been marked, and was dedicated in Injune during its centenary week.

