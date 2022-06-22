Queensland Country Life
PTIC heifers average $2589/hd online, up $32.

By Emma Fessey
June 22 2022 - 1:00am
PTIC heifers up $32

Queensland cattle numbers totalled 8102 head last week, back 546 head from the previous week. While a drop in numbers was recorded across the lighter steer categories, yearling and grown steers were the largest category offered for the week, constituting 25 per cent of the weekly total for the state.

