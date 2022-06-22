PTIC heifers up $32

Queensland cattle numbers totalled 8102 head last week, back 546 head from the previous week. While a drop in numbers was recorded across the lighter steer categories, yearling and grown steers were the largest category offered for the week, constituting 25 per cent of the weekly total for the state.
PTIC heifers averaged $2589/hd, up $32. A line of Brangus heifers from Cooladdi aged 19 to 22 months weighing 433kg lwt returned $2520/hd and will travel to Springsure.
SM heifers and calves averaged $3199/head, back $726. A line of 76 head of Angus heifers aged two to three years weighing 461kg lwt returned $3320/hd and will travel to Bourke, NSW.
Steers 200-280kg averaged $3 higher, at $1739/hd. Brahman steers aged five to eight months old from Richmond weighing 217kg lwt, returned $1300/hd.
Steers 330-400kg averaged $8 higher, at $2193/hd. A line of 78 Droughtmaster steers from Emerald aged 15 to 18 months old and weighing 386kg lwt returned $2047/hd, or 530c/kg.
Heifers weighing between 280-330kg averaged $1903/hd, up $30. A line of 104 Santa Gertrudis/Angus heifers from Glenmorgan aged six to nine months weighing 305kg lwt returned $2000/hd and will travel to Longreach.
Heifers weighing between 330-400kg averaged $1964/hd, up $14. A line of Hereford heifers from Wallumbilla aged 12 to 15 months weighing 377kg lwt returned $2070/hd and will travel to a buyer in Cassilis, NSW.
Queensland sheep numbers held firm last week to total 5490 head. Merino wether lambs had the largest category for the week with 1114 head offered.
Crossbred lambs averaged $147/hd. A line of Merino/Border Leicester wether lambs from Goondiwindi weighing 37kg lwt returned $121/hd.
First-cross ewe lambs averaged $191/hd, back $45. Also from Goondiwindi a line of 93 35kg future breeder ewe lambs returned $115/hd to a buyer in Dubbo, NSW.
SIL Merino ewes averaged $224/head back $16. A line of two to seven-year-old ewes from Goondiwindi weighing 58kg lwt returned $150/hd and will travel to Walgett, NSW.
