Awards recognise reef work

Opinion

Awards recognise community and on-farm efforts to protect the Great Barrier Reef

By Allan Dingle, Queensland Farmers' Federation President
June 25 2022 - 9:00pm
Outstanding land managers, extension officers, community groups and for the first time Traditional Owner groups have the opportunity to be recognised in the 2022 Reef Champion Awards.

