Awards recognise reef work

Outstanding land managers, extension officers, community groups and for the first time Traditional Owner groups have the opportunity to be recognised in the 2022 Reef Champion Awards.
QFF is seeking nominations from those working to reduce their off-farm impact and community work on the iconic Great Barrier Reef, with entries open until July 12.
Farmers play an essential role as land managers, and it is important to acknowledge and celebrate those excelling in their role as environmental stewards.
Farmers and graziers are changing their farming practices, improving on-farm infrastructure and implementing best management environmental practices. In turn, they are making considerable improvements to the quality of the water leaving the farm and significant contributions to the health of the reef.
The Reef Champions Awards acknowledges and celebrates the good work farmers, businesses and community are doing. Nominations are being sought for the following awards:
The first awards initiative was held in 2013. QFF and Prince's Trust Australia collaborated from 2017 to 2019 to promote and support the presentation of The Prince of Wales Environmental Leadership - Reef Sustainability Award. The award will recognise an individual or group's exemplary efforts to raise awareness, foster knowledge-sharing, and engage local communities in sustainable natural resource management to protect and preserve the Great Barrier Reef.
QFF and Prince's Trust Australia are building on their collaboration by establishing a grant from Prince's Trust Australia to the award winner to:
Nominations close at 12pm Tuesday, July 12. For more information and to apply, visit https://www.qff.org.au/projects/reef-champion-awards/
A significant awards event celebrating the outstanding efforts of the most inspiring members of our reef water quality community will be held in Cairns later this year.
QFF encourages farmers and community more broadly to get involved in the awards and help shine a spotlight on the great work so many are doing in contributing to improved water quality and sound environmental outcomes.
