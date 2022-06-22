Yearling steer tops 800c at Moreton

Weaner heifers from Brendan and Marnie Scheiwe made 475.2c or $1354, while their heavy cows sold for 370.2c to realise $2600. A draft of feeder steers from Wal Holcomb sold to a top of 573.2c or $2530 for the heavier types. Corry Dowling sold 2 tooth pasture heifers for 413.2c to come back at $2272.

