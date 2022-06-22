Queensland Country Life
Home/Markets/Cattle Markets

Square Meater yearling steer with show potential sells for 800c at Moreton

June 22 2022 - 12:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Yearling steer tops 800c at Moreton

Agents Boyd O'Brien Bartholomew reported a yarding of 618 head of cattle at Moreton on Tuesday.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.