Yearling steer tops 800c at Moreton

Agents Boyd O'Brien Bartholomew reported a yarding of 618 head of cattle at Moreton on Tuesday.
A large yarding of pasture steers sold firm to slightly easier on last week's market. Heavier cows sold firm with lesser conditioned cows selling slightly off the pace of recent weeks.
A run of Angus feeder steers met strong competition selling fully firm on current market rates. A larger yarding of mixed quality weaners and yearlings sold to an easier market. A Square Meater yearling steer with show potential sold for 800c/kg.
Golden Pastoral consigned a weaner steer that was purchased, potentially, for the led steer ring that sold to 800c to return $2000. Keeping Safety Simple sold weaner steers to 515.2c to return $1952. Ashley Weekes also sold weaner steers (light) to 559.2c to come back at $1216.
Weaner heifers from Brendan and Marnie Scheiwe made 475.2c or $1354, while their heavy cows sold for 370.2c to realise $2600. A draft of feeder steers from Wal Holcomb sold to a top of 573.2c or $2530 for the heavier types. Corry Dowling sold 2 tooth pasture heifers for 413.2c to come back at $2272.
Four tooth pasture heifers from Margaret Horrocks made 409.2c or $2240. Simon Jakins sold 6 tooth heifers for 400.2c to return $2501. Two tooth pasture steers from Brendan Sheehy sold to 419.2c to come back at $2557. Steve and Leisa Porter sold 4 tooth pasture ox for 415.2c to come back at $2221.
Medium cows from Two Ton Stock and Plant made 369.2c to realise $1975. Lyndell Smith sold heavy cows for 366.2c to come back at $2783. A bull from Pat Stark sold for 333.2c to realise $2982. The French family sold a bull for 324.2c to come back at $3047.
