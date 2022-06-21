A truck driver has been killed after his vehicle collided with a dual cab north of Marlborough this morning.
Police say early investigations indicate the truck was travelling northbound on the Bruce Highway when it collided with the utility travelling south on the Church Hill Creek Bridge at about 4.30am.
The male truckie suffered critical injuries and died at the scene while the 24-year-old man and 39-year-old woman in the vehicle were transported to Rockhampton Base Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
The Forensic Crash Unit is investigating.
Police are calling for anyone with information or relevant dashcam footage to come forward.
