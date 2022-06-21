Queensland Country Life
Home/News

Marlborough crash kills truck driver, injures two other people

Updated June 21 2022 - 4:20am, first published 4:14am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
File picture

A truck driver has been killed after his vehicle collided with a dual cab north of Marlborough this morning.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.