Queensland Country Life
Home/Agribusiness

AAM managing director Garry Edwards' positive message at Longreach

Sally Gall
By Sally Gall
June 21 2022 - 6:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Longreach saleyard complex was lit up for the night's festivities. Pictures: Sally Gall

The business principles that guide the AAM Investment Group were out in force at the opening of its 10th saleyard complex, in Longreach on Friday night.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sally Gall

Sally Gall

Senior journalist - Queensland Country Life/North Queensland Register

Based at Blackall, CW Qld, where I've raised a family, run Merino sheep and beef cattle, and helped develop a region - its history, tourism, education and communications.

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.