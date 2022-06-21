Market softens at Woodford

There were 324 head sold at Stariha Auctions Woodford cattle sale on Monday. The market saw a softening across the board. All buyers were in attendance but operating with reduced rates.
Lenicar Pty Ltd, Monsildale, sold lines of Charbray steers for $2650 and $2620 and Droughtmaster steers for $2360. Sommer Brothers, Maleny, sold Friesian cross cows for $2330 and heifers for $2020 and $1810. Jessica Schneider, Sheepstation Creek, sold Charbray cows for $2290.
Advertisement
BBMD Developments, Kilcoy, sold Charolais steer calves for $1405 and Santa calves for $1150, $1130 and $1120. Shanmist Pty Ltd, Royston, sold a pen of Droughtmaster calves for $1190. Oh Corral, Woolmar, sold Charolais vealer heifers for $1370. Ian McLachlan, Rocksberg, sold Angus heifer calves for $1300.
Mike White, Dayboro, sold Limousin cross steers for $2060. Ian Gerke, Morayfield, sold Droughtmaster steers for $1900. Roberts Hardwood Co, Woodford, sold Limousin cows for $2300.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.