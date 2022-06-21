Queensland Country Life
Charbray steers reach $2650 at Woodford

June 21 2022 - 11:00pm
Market softens at Woodford

There were 324 head sold at Stariha Auctions Woodford cattle sale on Monday. The market saw a softening across the board. All buyers were in attendance but operating with reduced rates.

