Boarding at The Cathedral School is all about getting involved.
Taking advantage of our unique location and easy access to Townsville's world-class facilities, the boarders at Cathedral experience a life filled with adventure and opportunity.
With a full-time, on-campus boarding activities coordinator the boarding program is developed to balance the students work-life environment.
Boarding students are taught to manage their time and encouraged to regularly get out of their dorms and into an activity that suits their interests and abilities.
Weekly activities schedules are published in advanced to allow students to plan their week around academic studies, social and sporting commitments.
Boarding activities coordinator, Tom Porter has a unique knowledge of the school and what North Queensland has to offer.
"Being a past student and a Townsville local, I understand the school routine, the community, and the need for boarders to get active and involved in what they love," Mr Porter said.
"We aim to get boarders out of the dorms and into life!
"Each term we have a major activity where we get to explore some of the amazing locations around Townsville such as Magnetic Island, Crystal Creek, and the Barra Fun Park.
"Last year we had 46 boarders on the South Passage tall ship where they got to sail the ship and learned skills such as navigation.
"It was definitely an experience of a lifetime."
Tom's weekly activities program aims to get boarders involved in the community and provides an opportunity for them to participate in activities that are unique to Townsville.
"Many boarders are from remote communities and outback stations where there's not a lot of social and cultural opportunities.
"Townsville is the largest city in Northern Australia, and we encourage our boarders to get involved and explore what the city has on offer.
"Our weekly activities include things such as attending the Cowboys home games, fishing and exploring The Strand, wellbeing walks up Castle Hill, barbecues at the park, ten-pin bowling and laser tag, and also community participation in events such as Clean Up Australia Day.
"We also drive students to their individual extra-curricular activities and club sports.
"From early morning rowing training, to late night netball, we make sure the boarders are delivered to and from the activity safely, and on-time."
To get a glimpse into boarding life at The Cathedral School, download and read the latest copy of Boarding Life from our web site, cathedral.qld.edu.au/boardinglife.
In addition, register for our 'Boarding Experience' which coincides with our Open Day held annually in May.
Future boarders can stay overnight in the dormitories and get a real experience of boarding life.
To register, visit cathedral.qld.edu.au/boarding-experience.
The Cathedral School is currently offering a range of scholarships for students enrolling for 2023, including boarding scholarships, for students entering year 7, or year 10.
The Cathedral School's Scholarship Program aims to encourage and recognise students in their pursuit of excellence.
The scholarship program is intended to provide students with the financial support to further their education as well as reward achievement and effort.
Many rural families would know about our boarding scholarships but may not be aware that students can receive multiple scholarships.
The Cathedral School offers academic and specialist scholarships that recognise a broad range of talents and experience including music, dance, drama, sports, and Christian studies.
All scholarships provide partial remission of tuition fees for a three-year period (years 7-9 or 10-12), and can also be combined if the student is successful in qualifying for multiple scholarship categories.
This not only reduces the financial burden, but also allows the student to explore potential career paths and nurtures individual talents.
Quite often, the combination of a sporting and academic scholarship can be symbiotic to both aspects of the student's curriculum and allow for an optimum work/life balance.
There are some exciting prospects for Cathedral scholarship recipients and fellow students in 2023 with the development of specialist sporting academies; including netball, rugby, and mountain biking - and soon to be launched, performing arts academy.
On an academic level, the construction of a new STEM based hub, bridging the middle and senior schools will nurture our future-thinkers and focus on real world engagement with industry.
Whilst studying at Cathedral, students can also explore individual clubs operating within the school including STEM-based subjects such as robotics club, drone club, and sustainable guardians.
If you believe your child has potential to explore any of these categories, the opportunity to apply is soon approaching with applications closing August 1, 2022.
Apply online at www.cathedral.qld.edu.au/scholarships.
For more information or to explore more of what The Cathedral School has to offer boarders visit cathedral.qld.edu.au/boarding/
