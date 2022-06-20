IT MAY have been a small yarding but it did not stop weaner heifer prices from climbing to $1740 at Gin Gin on Monday.
The offering of 52 head of cattle attracted buyers from across the district, keen to snap up the lighter weight cattle on offer.
Headlining the sale was a draft of Brahman heifers offered by Jim Bauer, Elanora Park Brahmans, Monduran, which topped the sale at $1740 a head.
Elders stock agent Kane Weazell said prices remained strong across the sale, with buyers eager to cash in on a good season by buying lighter cattle.
"We did have a few vendors pull out over the weekend, but the cattle that were on offer were of pretty good quality," Mr Weazell said.
"The lead pen of steers made $1600/hd, which given they weighed probably 250kg on average, was pretty good money I thought.
"There was also some really light Brahman-cross steers that would have been lucky to weigh 150kg, which made $1480."
Mr Weazell said it was a similar story in the heifer category, with the remaining pens continuing to sell well.
"There was also a pen of Droughtmaster heifers that made $1460, which again given they were so light, maybe 200kg at best, was pretty good money," he said.
"All told, those sorts of prices were really competitive with what's been seen at other sales in the region."
The sale was conducted by Elders, Gin Gin.
