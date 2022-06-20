Queensland Country Life
Gin Gin weaner sale topped by Elanora Park Brahman weaner heifers at $1740

Billy Jupp
Billy Jupp
Updated June 21 2022 - 12:05am, first published June 20 2022 - 11:00pm
The pen of Brahman weaner heifers offered by Jim Bauer, Elanora Park Brahmans, Monduran, which topped the Gin Gin sale at $1740 a head. Photo: Supplied

IT MAY have been a small yarding but it did not stop weaner heifer prices from climbing to $1740 at Gin Gin on Monday.

