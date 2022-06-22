ONE of the larger holdings in the Gold Coast hinterland's scenic Illinbah Valley has hit the market.
To be auctioned by Ray White Rural on August 5, Saddledei is a stunning 120 hectare (296 acre) scenic landholding in a peaceful valley 11km from Canungra.
Featuring a diverse array of flora and fauna and walking tracks, the property is also close to nearby National Park walking routes.
The property also has an excellent frontage to Coomera River, which has clear, running water and swimming holes.
Saddledei has two main paddocks and is currently running 60 cows.
There is a three bedroom American barn style weekender on the property.
An approved development application is in place for six cabins, with further development possible.
Contact Peter Douglas, 0407 172 101, or Rob Wildermuth, 0428 222 687, Ray White Rural.
