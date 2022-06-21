Queensland Country Life
Home/News

Toowoomba pushes to build Inland Rail support

Mark Phelps
By Mark Phelps
June 21 2022 - 4:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Toowoomba Mayor Paul Antonio and TSBE chief executive officer Ali Davenport are planning the inaugural Inland Rail Summit for September.

AN Inland Rail Summit is set to held in Toowoomba in September in a bid to strengthen support for the controversial $14.5 billion project.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mark Phelps

Mark Phelps

Journalist

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.