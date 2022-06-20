Queensland Country Life
Cloyna graziers' hard work paying off post-drought

Clare Adcock
By Clare Adcock
June 20 2022 - 7:00am
Jim Willmott and Wendy Thorsborne have put a lot of work into both their cattle and country. Pictures: Clare Adcock

Graziers Jim Willmott and Wendy Thorsborne are embracing the idea of "quality over quantity," something which has served them well when establishing their impressive breeder operation in the South Burnett.

Clare Adcock

Clare Adcock

Roma Journalist - Queensland Country Life

