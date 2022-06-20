The Locker Valley's flood-damaged roads will take two years to fix and cost at least $20.5 million after the region was hit by three floods in seven months.
There are currently 1037 outstanding defects from the February and May events, with that number set to increase further, while more than 250 defects have been completed.
An additional 100 unsealed road defects will be added over the coming week as crews continue to assess the action camera footage of the region's unsealed roads and create the appropriate defect reports.
The May rainfall event damaged areas of the Lockyer's road network that hadn't received significant damage in the previous events from November and February, including Black Duck Creek and Mt Sylvia Roads in the southwest region of the Lockyer Valley.
The current estimate for the flood damage for the February event is $13 million and the May event has added an estimated $7.5 million.
Current estimates are that 50 per cent, which is 250km of the region's unsealed network, has suffered damage that will require repair, replacement of gravel, or grading.
Lockyer Valley Regional Council infrastructure portfolio councillor Janice Holstein said the cost was likely to increase as crews progressed.
"The damage assessments are still ongoing, therefore the total estimate of $20.5m is still likely to change as the costs are clarified or incurred," Cr Holstein said.
Cr Holstein said under the Disaster Relief Funding Arrangements, jointly funded between the Commonwealth and state governments, council was working towards a two-year timeframe to return the road network to a pre-event condition.
She said infrastructure crews were ensuring the worst defects were prioritised for repair and asked residents to be patient as the clean up continued.
"We understand everyone would like their most-used road to be repaired first, however we need to attend to major road safety and access issues in order of priority," she said.
"We're urging the community to please be patient as there are many areas for crews to get to and it will take some time."
