Lockyer Valley flood damaged roads to take years, millions to fix

Updated June 20 2022 - 1:03am, first published 1:00am
Mt Sylvia Road, pictured, was damaged by the flooding in May. Picture: LVRC

The Locker Valley's flood-damaged roads will take two years to fix and cost at least $20.5 million after the region was hit by three floods in seven months.

