Urannah Project: Major north Queensland EIS submitted

Mark Phelps
By Mark Phelps
Updated June 20 2022 - 7:08am, first published 5:00am
Bowen River Utilities chief executive officer James Benjamin says the Urannah project will deliver overwhelming benefits.

PROPONENTS of north Queensland's major Urannah energy and agricultural precinct say they are confident the project's environmental impact statement will be released for public consultation following its review by the Queensland Government.

Journalist

