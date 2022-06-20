PROPONENTS of north Queensland's major Urannah energy and agricultural precinct say they are confident the project's environmental impact statement will be released for public consultation following its review by the Queensland Government.
Bowen River Utilities chief executive officer James Benjamin said the project's EIS presented to the the Office of the Coordinator-General, prepared by BDO and Victoria University, revealed Urannah would deliver overwhelming benefits including jobs, improvement of gross state product, real wages growth and social benefits.
The EIS was the result of more than two years of field surveys and technical studies as well as several years of community consultation, he said.
"Given how much information on the EIS has been provided ahead of the submission, combined with the overwhelming economic benefits for the Greater Whitsunday Region, we are confident the Office of the Coordinator-General and other government departments will efficiently consider and review our EIS and release it for public consultation," Mr Benjamin said.
"The EIS, in addition to the updated detailed business case which was submitted to the Federal and Queensland government's late last year, really are cause for celebration for the communities of the greater Whitsunday region who are relying on the project to bring long-term social, environmental and economic benefits to North Queensland."
Mr Benjamin said the cumulative impact for the Mackay, Whitsunday and Isaac region was $4.1 billion. The cost benefit analysis for Queensland was $13 billion, he said.
The figures are based on construction starting in the 2024-25 financial year over almost 30 years of operation to 2052.
"In a huge boost for local business, the economic beneficiaries in terms of short-term gain are heavy and civil engineering and construction operators as well as retail and wholesale traders," Mr Benjamin said.
"Some of the long-term beneficiaries are fruit and nut producers, electricity generators and suppliers as well as the coal mining sector."
Mr Benjamin said 650 full time equivalent jobs would be created during construction with an expected average increase of 160 FTEs annually during operation - totalling 4920 over 30 years.
"Some of these positions will be filled by local VET and Indigenous students across the region."
