BeefEx bound for Brisbane showgrounds

The Australian Lot Feeders' Association (ALFA) is excited to announce that registrations are now open for the grain fed beef sector's premier event, BeefEx.
An unmissable opportunity to connect, create and celebrate, BeefEx 2022 will be held at the Brisbane Showgrounds, on October 18 - 20 and will feature a program filled to the brim with big ideas.
With more displays and information packed into the conference than ever before, this event should be on the calendar of all feedlot operators and their staff, nutritionists, veterinarians, backgrounders, regulators, service providers, transport operators and others involved in the grain fed industry and beef supply chain.
ALFA President Barb Madden said BeefEx 2022 would be an important opportunity for the entire beef supply chain to reconnect, following two years of restrictions.
"The return of BeefEx, after a hiatus in 2020, creates a sense of optimism, innovation and prosperity, and will bring together a cohort of more than 400 of the lot feeding industry's most influential players," Ms Madden said.
"The ALFA Events Committee is proud to present an extensive networking program across the three days of the conference, with plenty of opportunities for sharing of information and knowledge.
"Delegates can expect to walk away from this event informed, inspired, motivated and better connected with their industry peers."
The conference will also recognise and celebrate the businesses and individuals within the sector who aspire to develop themselves and industry practices, by presenting the Young Lot Feeder of the Year Award, Excellence in Feedlot Education Medal, Award for Innovation, Community Heroes Award, and the Communicate Your Research Competition.
"This celebration of industry excellence will showcase the diverse talents and ideas within the grain fed beef sector and be a glimpse at the exciting developments to come for the industry," Ms Madden said.
"Through these awards, ALFA is committed to identifying and championing emerging industry leaders, individuals who aspire to better themselves via industry training, feedlots that are actively nourishing their local communities and environment, and excellence in innovation by companies servicing the lot feeding sector."
Ms Madden said she looked forward to seeing delegates from all corners of the beef supply chain and agriculture at BeefEx 2022, as the lot feeding industry comes together to connect, create and celebrate.
