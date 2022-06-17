Queensland Country Life
Home/News

BeefEx to reconnect after two year COVID lapse

June 17 2022 - 8:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
BeefEx bound for Brisbane showgrounds

The Australian Lot Feeders' Association (ALFA) is excited to announce that registrations are now open for the grain fed beef sector's premier event, BeefEx.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.