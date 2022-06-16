Weaner steers crack 800c at Blackall

Blackall combined agents yarded 1063 head at the weekly fat and store sale today.
The quality of the yarding was good with a small but reasonable yarding of fat cattle. Feeder and store classes were also well represented.
The fat cattle saw an easing in line with other centres while feeder and store cattle were fully firm.
The yarding consisted of cattle drawn from the Blackall, Tambo, Aramac, Ilfracombe, Boulia and Jundah districts.
Bulls over 450kg made 372c, average 327c.
Cows 300-400kg sold to 290c, average 284c, cows 400-500kg made 358c, average 315c, and cows over 500kg reached 342c, to average 330c.
Heifers under 220kg made 606c, average 525c, heifers 220-280kg sold to 550c, averaging 498c, heifers 280-350kg reached 468c, average 400c, heifers 350-450kg made 514c, average 461c, and heifers over 450kg sold to 442c, averaging 395c.
Steers under 220kg sold to 728c, average 646c, steers 220-280kg sold to 837c, averaging 660c, steers 280-350kg made 650c, average 572c, steers 350-400kg reached 568c, average 531c, steers 400-550kg made 520c, average 459c, and steers over 550kg sold to 402c, average 392c.
Cows and calves made to $2280/unit, average $2161/unit.
JL and LI Davison sold Angus cross feeder steers for a top of 502c weighing 501kg to return $2518/hd. TM and KJ Joseland, Eltham, Isisford, sold Droughtmaster cross cows to a top of 335c weighing 595kg to return $1993/hd. Killarney Park Grazing, Killarney Park, Tambo, sold Santa cows to a top of 330c weighing 755kg to return $2491/hd.
DR and KA Neilson, Two Rivers, Boulia, sold Charolais cross steers for 660.2c weighing an average of 253kg for a return of $1672/hd. Jack Neilson, Two Rivers, Boulia, sold Charolais cross steers for 638.2c weighing an average of 315kg for a return of $2013/hd. Michael Nielson, Two Rivers, Boulia, sold Brahman steers for 572.2c weighing an average of 343kg for a return of $1964/hd.
RA Russell Pastoral Company, Sumnervale, Blackall, sold Santa Gertrudis cows for 342.2c weighing an average of 694kg for a return of $2375/hd. Braidwood Investments, Braidwood, Jundah, sold Droughtmaster heifers for 484.2c weighing 402kg to return $1947/hd. Clarendon Cattle Co, Ballygar, Aramac, sold Droughtmaster cross heifers for 514.2c weighing 363kg returning $1867.
Gray Partnership, Abrach, Muttaburra, sold Santa steers for 520.2c weighing 473kg to return $2460. Gray Partnership, Abrach, Muttaburra, sold Santa steers for 568.2c weighing 351kg to return $1996. James Morton, Jabiru, Aramac, sold Droughtmaster steers for 402.2c weighing 622kg to return $2503.
Romulus Pastoral Trust, Romulus, Blackall, sold Charolais cross heifers for 496.2c weighing 402kg returning $1997. CL and SM Woltmann, Lydia, Winton, sold Santa cross steers for 636.2 weighing 275kg returning $1754. Hat Creek, Tara, sold Angus cross steers for 470c averaging 440kg returning $2068/hd.
Parker Grazing P/L, Clare, Jericho, sold a Brahman cross bull for 340.2c weighing 1050kg returning $3572.10. Stringer Family Trust, Charters Towers, sold Brahman cross cows for 302.c averaging 442.5kg returning $1337.24/hd.
