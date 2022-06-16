Weaner steers crack 800c at Blackall

DR and KA Neilson, Two Rivers, Boulia, sold Charolais cross steers for 660.2c weighing an average of 253kg for a return of $1672/hd. Jack Neilson, Two Rivers, Boulia, sold Charolais cross steers for 638.2c weighing an average of 315kg for a return of $2013/hd. Michael Nielson, Two Rivers, Boulia, sold Brahman steers for 572.2c weighing an average of 343kg for a return of $1964/hd.

