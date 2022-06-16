Queensland Country Life
Steers 220-280kg sell to 837c, average 660c at Blackall

June 16 2022 - 8:00am
Weaner steers crack 800c at Blackall

Blackall combined agents yarded 1063 head at the weekly fat and store sale today.

