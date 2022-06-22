Queensland Country Life
Home/Beef
Free

2022 ACM Sire Shootout judges announced as Hannah Powe, Ben Mayne and Andrew Bassingthwaighte

Lucy Kinbacher
By Lucy Kinbacher
Updated June 22 2022 - 8:58pm, first published 7:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Andrew Bassingthwaighte, Hannah Powe and Ben Mayne will be the judges of the 2022 Sire Shootout this year.

Three beef producers who have sold record breaking bulls and taken the top spoils at Royal shows across the country will judge the entries in ACM's 2022 Sire Shootout.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lucy Kinbacher

Lucy Kinbacher

Editor - Queensland Country Life/North Queensland Register

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.