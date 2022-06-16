Queensland Country Life
Prices for young lambs reach $238 at weekly Warwick sheep sale

Billy Jupp
By Billy Jupp
Updated June 16 2022 - 4:51am, first published 4:00am
Vendor Phillip Byrnes, Alpine, Texas, with his two pens of Dorper-cross ewe lambs, which sold for $179 and $182, and his pen of lamb wethers which sold for $188 at Warwick on Wednesday. Photo: Billy Jupp

YOUNG lambs attracted plenty of interest from buyers, reaching a top of $238 a head at Wednesday's weekly sheep sale at Warwick.

