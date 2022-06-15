A DIVERSE pool of buyers helped spur steer prices to an early $2689 a head top at yesterday's Dalby store cattle sale.
A massive yarding of more than 6000 head attracted restockers and processors from across the state, helping the pen of nine crossbred steers, which weighed 488 kilograms on average, sell for 550 cents a kilogram, or $2689/hd.
Advertisement
The huge yarding was the biggest seen at Dalby in the past eight months, up more than 3800 head from the previous sale, thanks in part to a run of more than 1000 head from western Queensland, a small offering from NSW and more than 500 head from a South Australian vendor.
The top-selling pen was among three drafts that cracked the $2600 mark during the sale's early stages, with a pen of 14 steers weighing 493kg selling for 540c/kg or $2666 following soon after.
Read Also:
Rounding out the high-selling pens was a stand-alone steer, which weighed 520kg and sold for 500.2c/kg or $2601.
Most heavier steers weighing from 400kg to 550kg during the sale's early stages were selling from about $2150 to about $2300, with several drafts attracting even higher prices.
It was a similar story in the heavier heifer category with a pen of Angus yearling heifers proving an early highlight, selling for 578.2c/kg or roughly $2200.
Euro-cross heifers made up the majority of the early pens ranging in price from 310c/kg to 548c/kg.
Brahmans were also well represented during the early stages of the heavier heifer category with most offerings ranging in weight from 400kg to 550kg and selling from 314c/kg to 448c/kg.
Several pens of bulls were yarded for Wednesday's sale, ranging in price from about $1600 to a $2300 top, depending on weight and age.
A pen of pregnancy-tested-in-calf Droughtmaster composites weighing 570kg on average, pregnant to a Simmental bull, offered by a Mitchell-based producer, kicked off the sale and sold for 364c/kg or $2074 a unit.
Helping drive the massive yarding at Wednesday's sale was a recent easing of wet weather, which has allowed vendors from flood affected areas in the state's north and western regions to prepare and transport their cattle to the saleyards.
Despite a small turn out from export buyers, restockers and processors continued to help the prices of most categories firm on recent weeks.
The medium-weight cow market was the only area of Wednesday's sale that softened, back 20c/kg for some lines.
A limited offering of cows with calves reached a top of $2900 a unit.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.