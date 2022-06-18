Queensland Country Life
Opinion

Energy price rises threaten future of farm businesses

By Allan Dingle, Queensland Farmers' Federation President
June 18 2022 - 9:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Transparency and collaboration critical to the future of energy

The release of the Queensland Competition Authority (QCA) final determination on 2022-23 regulated retail electricity prices for Queensland has left farmers and regional communities feeling very concerned and rightly so.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.