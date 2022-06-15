Queensland Country Life
Kingaroy solar farm could cause irreparable damage to farming land

Clare Adcock
By Clare Adcock
June 15 2022 - 10:00pm
The site of the new solar farm was previously productive cropping and grazing land. Picture: File

The 130-hectare solar farm to be built on the outskirts of Kingaroy was pitched as a step in the right direction considering the current climate of Australia's energy situation, but locals are yet to be convinced.

Roma Journalist - Queensland Country Life

