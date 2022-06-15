The 130-hectare solar farm to be built on the outskirts of Kingaroy was pitched as a step in the right direction considering the current climate of Australia's energy situation, but locals are yet to be convinced.
Queenslanders have been warned this week to be more mindful of their energy consumption with parts of eastern Australia facing blackouts due to an apparent energy shortage.
Advertisement
With energy prices also escalating, Australians are searching for a solution but Kingaroy residents are not confident that the bill-reducing benefits of their new solar project will outweigh its negative environmental impacts.
John O'Neill and his wife live across the road from the site of the new solar farm, which they used to own and use as both cropping and grazing land.
Mr O'Neill and his family grew peanuts, corn and grain sorghum, before running a cattle operation on the property, but he said the land will ultimately be useless if it was to be reverted back to farming country due to the underground wires used throughout the project.
"They leave all of those wires under the ground, so if you get to the stage where you want to cultivate that and grow crops down the track, you can't do it," Mr O'Neill said.
"That good land is finished as far as being productive agricultural land.
"There's plenty of soil down the road from us, about 10 kilometres away, that's what we call wallaby country because it could barely grow a blade of grass, and as a result, there's not many people around the place because you can't make make a living off that sort of land.
"So it wouldn't affect many people down there because it's very sparsely populated, but here, we were only five kilometres or less from town."
Mr O'Neill is concerned that certain improvements that were made to the land will be dismissed once the solar project is underway, which could have some harmful flow-on effects.
"When we owned that property we put in contours and waterways," he said.
"It's on a slope and the contours restrict the flow of water so it doesn't erode the soil, and I don't know whether they are going to keep them or not, but if they don't, that soil will erode and possibly end up out on the main road.
"The other thing I'm concerned about is that soil is going to grow weeds all around the place, like saffron thistle, lantana, mother of millions, and noogoora burr.
"Then I don't know how they're going to control that because if they're going to spray it, we're going to end up with the spray on our roofs.
"We don't have town water out here, we rely on tank water that comes off our roof and off our hay sheds, and we obviously don't want that to be contaminated."
The project was originally rejected by the South Burnett Regional Council due to a plethora of concerns and complaints from locals, before it was taken to higher levels of government for approval.
"The people who want to construct it will talk to you but they're very dismissive because they know they've got us backed into a corner, as the government guidelines for solar farms don't cover our concerns," Mr O'Neill said.
"They're really dumping the solar farm in the middle of a little community, which just isn't fair."
Locals have organised another meeting this week to discuss the implications of the solar farm on surrounding properties.
Advertisement
Also read: Illegal dumping program gets $2m injection
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.