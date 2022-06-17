Queensland Country Life
News

Adanni aims for top in Junior National Finals Rodeo in Emerald

By Amy Walker
June 17 2022 - 8:00am
Five years ago, Adanni Walker, was happily bashing around the paddocks at home on her horse. Today, she is the 2022 APRA Junior High Point Cowgirl, and is preparing to compete in the barrel race at her first Junior National Finals Rodeo in Emerald later this month.

