Queensland Country Life
Home/News
Opinion

View From the Paddock: Everything on the table to solve housing crisis

By John Cole
Updated June 19 2022 - 4:02am, first published 4:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
John Cole, regions advocate.

On a recent drive holiday enjoying the wonders of Tasmania, I saw ample evidence of the post-COVID realities that are holding back our national recovery, especially in vital sectors like tourism and hospitality.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.