PTIC Brangus cows sell for $2625 at Woodford

June 14 2022 - 1:00am
Heifer calves sold for $1550 at Woodford on Monday. Picture: Stariha Auctions

There were 492 head were sold at Stariha Auctions Woodford cattle sale on Monday.

