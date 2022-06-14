Peter and Mary Brough, Neurum, sold pens of Droughtmaster steers for $2005 and $1870. Phil Duggan & Stock, Hunchy, sold a pen of Charbray cross cows for $2260. De Pickering Pty Ltd, Mt Mee, sold Hereford cross weaner steers for $1690. Melissa Thornton, Harlin, sold Droughtmaster cross steer calves for $1400 and males for $1590. Sally McLachlan, Bellmere, sold Droughtmaster weaner steers for $1780 and heifers for $1400.

