There were 492 head were sold at Stariha Auctions Woodford cattle sale on Monday.
The market remained firm to the last sale, with competition from locals encouraging good results all around.
Monte Cassino Pastoral Company, Kilcoy, sold a line of PTIC Brangus cows for $2625. Henzell Farms, Dayboro, sold a pen of Droughtmaster steers for $2195. Baker & Haseler Estates, Dayboro, sold Droughtmaster and Charolais weaners, with pens of steers making, $1970 and $1900, and heifers $1550 and $1480.
Peter and Mary Brough, Neurum, sold pens of Droughtmaster steers for $2005 and $1870. Phil Duggan & Stock, Hunchy, sold a pen of Charbray cross cows for $2260. De Pickering Pty Ltd, Mt Mee, sold Hereford cross weaner steers for $1690. Melissa Thornton, Harlin, sold Droughtmaster cross steer calves for $1400 and males for $1590. Sally McLachlan, Bellmere, sold Droughtmaster weaner steers for $1780 and heifers for $1400.
David and Darcia Keen, Mt Kilcoy , sold Charbray weaner steers for $1800. Colin Dellaway, Murgon, sold a line of Gelbvieh vealer heifers for $1280. Troy Hennessey, Mt Mee, sold a line of light Charbray feeder heifers for $1540. Alan Fredriksen, Kilcoy, sold a pen of Droughtmaster cows and calves for $2600. Kevin McKenzie, Laceys Creek, sold Droughtmaster cows for $2140.
