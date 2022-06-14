Strong demand at Toowoomba

Numbers increased by 145 head to 262 at Monday's Toowoomba cattle sale.
The number of young cattle penned increased, however the supply of cows remained close to the previous week.
Buyer attendance was good and included major export processors plus the regular trade and feed buyers and restockers.
Prices improved for a small sample of light weight yearling steers and heifers returning to the paddock. Yearling steers and heifers to feed for the domestic market met strong demand.
A lift in the standard of the heavy weight yearling steers to feed resulted in average prices improving. Stronger demand in the cow section lifted average prices.
Light weight yearling steers returning to the paddock made to a top of 688c/kg to average 662c. Yearling steers to feed for the domestic market averaged from 529c to 575c with sales to 650c, with some to restockers at 682c. Heavy weight yearling steers to feed made to 528c to average 509c.
Light weight yearling heifers averaged 498c and made to 540c. Yearling heifers to feed averaged from 457c to 478c with sales to 512c.
Medium weight cows made to 349c, and heavy weight 3 score cows made to 358c to average 349c. Heavy weight bulls made to 356c.
Bulls sold to 356c to return $2885. Heavy cows a/c T and D Stephens sold for 358c to return $2507. Heavy steers weighing 540kg sold to 426c.
Angus cross steers weighing 430kg returned to $2183 with the heifers weighing 445kg to return $2110. A line of Charolais cross Droughtmaster heifers ex Ravensbourne sold to 498c to return $1544. Angus steers a/c T and K Emmett, Crows Nest, sold to 680c to return $1428
Two pens of Hereford cross steers a/c John Newton, Haden, weighing 243kg returned $1672. Droughtmaster Shorthorn steers a/c LK and NJ Just returned $2039.
