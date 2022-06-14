Blackall steers 654c

Blackall combined agents yarded a total of 1108 head of cattle at Thursday's prime and store sale.
Cattle were sourced locally from Blackall, Tambo, Aramac, Augathella, Isisford and Longreach, as well as from Middlemount, Mckinlay, Torrens Creek and Julia Creek.
Bulls under 450kg sold to 338c, average 330c, and bulls over 450kg made 408c, average 329c.
Cows 300-400kg sold to 348c, average 266c, cows 400-500kg made 360c, average 330c, and cows over 500kg reached 374c, to average 357c.
Heifers under 220kg made 426c, average 385c, heifers 220-280kg sold to 580c, averaging 467c, heifers 280-350kg reached 440c, average 383c, heifers 350-450kg made 400c, average 365c, and heifers over 450kg sold to 410c, averaging 377c.
Steers under 220kg sold to 662c, average 658c, steers 220-280kg sold to 620c, averaging 433c, steers 280-350kg made 654c, average 508c, steers 350-400kg reached 534c, average 416c, steers 400-550kg made 486c, average 404c, and steers over 550kg sold to 450c, average 439c.
Mickeys made to 458c, to average 374c.
Cows and calves made to $2620/unit, averaging $2188/unit.
WTW Rice, Prairie Vale, Torrens Creek, sold Santa Gertrudis cross steers for 550c averaging 333.8kg returning $1835.63/hd. Albeni Partnership, Avondale, Blackall, sold Brahman cross cows for 372.2c averaging 560.4kg returning $2085.75/hd. DV and RJ Bailey, Singleton, Isisford, sold Brahman cross steers for 650.2c averaging 210kg returning $1365p/hd.
Mt Macquarie Past Trust, Mt Macquarie, Blackall, sold good Simbrah cows for 374.2c averaging 640kg returning $2393/hd. James C Morton, Jabiru, Aramac, sold Droughtmaster cows for 368.2c averaging 599kg returning $2206/hd. Sanderson Family Trust, Westbourne, Tambo, sold Simmental cross steers for 654.2c averaging 309kg returning $2021/hd.
Camelock Rural, Carell, Augathella, sold good quality Shorthorn cross heifers for 550.2c, averaging 268kg, returning $1474/hd. GW Welsh, Bimerah, Longreach, sold Santa Gertrudis cows for 368c averaging 551kg returning $2031/hd. Leek Grazing, Bandon Grove, Longreach, sold Santa Gertrudis cows for 360c averaging 595kg returning $2140/hd. They also sold steers for 662c averaging 216kg returning $1430/hd.
Summa Simmental, Dumma Pastoral, Emoh Ruo, Middlemount, sold Simbrah steers to a top of 486.2c averaging 483kg returning $2348.35/hd. Strathfield Pastoral Co Pty Ltd, Strathfield, Mckinlay, sold Droughtmaster steers to a top of 452.2c averaging 510kg returning $2306/hd. They also sold Droughtmaster cross cows and calves for $2620/unit.
St Elmo Pastoral Group, St Elmo, Julia Creek, sold a run of Ultra Black and Brahman cross cows to a top of 352.2c averaging 545kg returning $1919/hd. Edkins Campbell & Co, Bimbah, Longreach, sold Charolais cross cows to a top of 355c averaging 565kg returning $2005/hd.
