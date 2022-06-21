Brangus cattle can be crossed back to another Bos Indicus or Bos Taurus breed depending on what the producer is breeding for. In a lot of markets, that means breeding the Brangus with a traditional British or European sire to take advantage of growing out an early maturing animal that lays down fat and muscle, with marbled meat, on a grass or grain finished system, depending on whether the animal is turned off on pasture or in a feedlot system.