Even with the senior representative bye weekend, there were two Nutrien Ag B grade men's matches still played on the Downs, including the annual Dirranbandi clash between the Goondiwindi Emus and the St George Frillnecks. In a nail-biter, the Goondiwindi Emus won by three points, claiming a 22-19 victory over the St George Frillnecks. The Emus have now leapt into second position on the B grade men's ladder as we reach the halfway mark, with Dalby Wheatmen remaining in first position. In the other Nutrien Ag B grade match played last Saturday, Toowoomba Rangers recorded a thumping 71 - 12 victory over the Warwick Water Rats at Risdon Oval in Warwick, maintaining their third position on the ladder.