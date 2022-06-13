Queensland Country Life
Brahkle cows and calves sell for $4900 at Laidley

Updated June 13 2022 - 10:24pm, first published 10:00pm
Nev Watts, Ropeley, sold a pen of Brahkle cows and calves for $4900.

A quality yarding of 601 head was sold at Stariha Auctions Laidley cattle sale on Thursday.

