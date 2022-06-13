A quality yarding of 601 head was sold at Stariha Auctions Laidley cattle sale on Thursday.
All descriptions of cattle were in demand. The market improved for all types, with dearer rates across the board.
The highlight of the sale was a pen of cows and calves selling for $4900.
Nev Watts, Ropeley, sold a pen of Brahkle cows and calves for $4900, a nine-month-old Speckle bull for $2260 and Angus cows and calves for $3600 and $3500. George Miller, Mt Whitestone, sold a pen of Brahman cows and calves for $3600 and Brahman cows for $2200. Metcalf Farms, Mt Sylvia, sold a Santa bull for $2880. The Estate of Winifred Logan, Forest Hill, sold Droughtmaster steers for $2280. Dave Wilson, Lowood, sold the top steer for $2910. Abbeville Livestock, Mt Berryman, sold a line of Droughtmaster cows and calves for $3650. Col and Marg Duncan, Flagstone Creek, sold Charbray cows for $2620 and milk tooth heifers for $1990. Taunton Pastoral, Iredale, sold Angus cows for $2400. Keanbah Pastoral, Mt Walker, sold Charbray cows for $2220 and Black Limousin calves, with steers making $1260 and heifers $1260. Noel Sippel, Winwill, sold milk tooth Brangus heifers for $2380. Dan Speedy, Fordsdale, sold Charolais feeder steers for $2250 and milk tooth Brahman cross feeder heifers for $1800. Shamala Oakes, Grandchester, sold Droughtmaster feeder heifers for $1900. Ian Groves, Ravensbourne, sold Limousin cross feeder steers for $2290 and $2180. Rex Freudenberg, Marburg, sold lines of Santa, Limousin and Charolais backgrounder steers for $2240, $2160, $1880, $1870 and $1770. Dan Richards, Kilcoy, sold a line of Charbray cross backgrounder steers for $2000 and cows and calves for $3000, $2950 and $2850. Reinke Family, Mt Sylvia, sold lines of Santa steers, seven to eight months, for $1705 and $1700. Steven Little, SwanBank, sold a pen of Brangus steers for $1820. C Reinke, Hattonvale, sold Angus weaner steers form $1815. Mick Brennan, Lower Tent Hill, sold Charbray weaner steers for $1785. C and M Smith, Flagstone Creek, sold Brangus calves, with steers making $1540 and heifers $1400.
