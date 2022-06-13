Nev Watts, Ropeley, sold a pen of Brahkle cows and calves for $4900, a nine-month-old Speckle bull for $2260 and Angus cows and calves for $3600 and $3500. George Miller, Mt Whitestone, sold a pen of Brahman cows and calves for $3600 and Brahman cows for $2200. Metcalf Farms, Mt Sylvia, sold a Santa bull for $2880. The Estate of Winifred Logan, Forest Hill, sold Droughtmaster steers for $2280. Dave Wilson, Lowood, sold the top steer for $2910. Abbeville Livestock, Mt Berryman, sold a line of Droughtmaster cows and calves for $3650. Col and Marg Duncan, Flagstone Creek, sold Charbray cows for $2620 and milk tooth heifers for $1990. Taunton Pastoral, Iredale, sold Angus cows for $2400. Keanbah Pastoral, Mt Walker, sold Charbray cows for $2220 and Black Limousin calves, with steers making $1260 and heifers $1260. Noel Sippel, Winwill, sold milk tooth Brangus heifers for $2380. Dan Speedy, Fordsdale, sold Charolais feeder steers for $2250 and milk tooth Brahman cross feeder heifers for $1800. Shamala Oakes, Grandchester, sold Droughtmaster feeder heifers for $1900. Ian Groves, Ravensbourne, sold Limousin cross feeder steers for $2290 and $2180. Rex Freudenberg, Marburg, sold lines of Santa, Limousin and Charolais backgrounder steers for $2240, $2160, $1880, $1870 and $1770. Dan Richards, Kilcoy, sold a line of Charbray cross backgrounder steers for $2000 and cows and calves for $3000, $2950 and $2850. Reinke Family, Mt Sylvia, sold lines of Santa steers, seven to eight months, for $1705 and $1700. Steven Little, SwanBank, sold a pen of Brangus steers for $1820. C Reinke, Hattonvale, sold Angus weaner steers form $1815. Mick Brennan, Lower Tent Hill, sold Charbray weaner steers for $1785. C and M Smith, Flagstone Creek, sold Brangus calves, with steers making $1540 and heifers $1400.