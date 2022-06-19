Joining Black Simmental bulls to high grade white Brahman cows have proven to be a winning formula in Mick and Lenore Cole's breeding program on their property Wilmor Downs, which is situated in Capella, in the Central Highlands region.
The Coles have been on the predominately ex-farming country at Wilmor Downs for close to five years after making the move from Boothulla on the Valkyrie Access road, via Nebo.
Their grazing country, which consists of native and improved pastures, has received welcome rainfall in recent times.
"We've been very lucky leading into winter receiving over 200mm of rain through April and May," Mrs Cole said.
She said the Black Simmental x Brahman joining they're focussing their production on has been producing lovely, quiet, crossbred progeny.
"They're polled, black, and their low birth weight helps the cows and the calves grow quickly," she said.
The Coles put the Black Simmental bulls in the paddock with their cows at the start of October and take them out to rest them at the end of February through to mid March.
"We cull all cows not pregnant and most of our older cows at 10 years old ore slightly over. Our fertility rate has improved with the Black Simmental bulls, we've been sitting around 85 to 90 per cent."
The Coles sell their crossbred weaner steers and heifers straight off their mothers at weaning, which have averaged close to 300kg every year since the Coles decided to go down this path.
"We have a repeat in the Dillon family at Surbiton, Alpha, who buys our weaners every year. Sean Dillon has said they make great bullocks, very quickly.
"He has kept the heifers to join to his Santa Gertrudis bulls and has found them to be exceptional mothers and a good cross, so he's happy to buy them every year."
To assist with strengthening the genetics infused into their breeding program the Coles have been utilising Glen Waldron and Kim Groner's Elite Cattle Co Black Simmental bulls what has now been four years.
"We purchased our first bull from Elite in 2018. He has been a top bull for us, his calves are all very quiet and good boned.
"The bull we brought appealed to us because of his temperament, that he was homozygous polled and homozygous black and as he had very good scrotal size, IMF, EMA, and rib scan figures."
"Glen and Kim have dedicated a lot of time and effort into obtaining the genetics and the quality herd they have.
"They are wonderful to deal with and their bull sale is very well run, it's always an enjoyable day.
"We know if we buy a bull from Elite Cattle Co it will be quiet, well handled and top quality, its obvious they don't keep bulls that aren't of a very high standard."
Elite Cattle Co will hold its annual on-property and online bull sale at Murwollock, Meandarra, from midday on Thursday September 1.
Close to 50 Black and Red Simmental, and Sim-Angus are expected to be selected for the catalogue for which the stud will be celebrating the five year anniversary of the sale.
Howdy. Matt here. I've been with Australian Community Media for 11 years working predominantly across the North Queensland Register and Queensland Country Life. If it's a special publication or feature appearing in these papers, I'm likely the bloke you'll be talking too, particularly if it's beef cattle related.
