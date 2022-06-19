Queensland Country Life
Simmental cross working wonders on Wilmor Downs

MS
By Matt Sherrington
June 19 2022 - 10:00pm
Many benefits: Lenore Cole said the Black Simmental x white Brahman progeny they produce are quiet, polled, black crossbred progeny, and that the Simmentals' low birth weight helps the cows and the calves grow quickly.

Joining Black Simmental bulls to high grade white Brahman cows have proven to be a winning formula in Mick and Lenore Cole's breeding program on their property Wilmor Downs, which is situated in Capella, in the Central Highlands region.

MS

Matt Sherrington

Journalist

Howdy. Matt here. I've been with Australian Community Media for 11 years working predominantly across the North Queensland Register and Queensland Country Life. If it's a special publication or feature appearing in these papers, I'm likely the bloke you'll be talking too, particularly if it's beef cattle related.

