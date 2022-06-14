PTIC cows up $66

Queensland Country Life
PTIC cows average $2831/head, up $66.

By Emma Fessey
June 14 2022 - 12:00am
Queensland cattle numbers totalled 8648 head last week, holding firm on the previous week. Weaner steers had the largest offering, accounting for 30 per cent of the total offering while breeding cow offerings were reduced.

