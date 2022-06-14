PTIC cows up $66

Queensland cattle numbers totalled 8648 head last week, holding firm on the previous week. Weaner steers had the largest offering, accounting for 30 per cent of the total offering while breeding cow offerings were reduced.
PTIC cows averaged $2831/head, up $66. A line of 60 Droughtmaster PTIC cows from Clermont aged five to seven years old and weighing 588kg lwt were joined to Droughtmaster bulls, returning $2810/head.
Steers weighing between 200-280kg averaged $1736/head, back $95. A line of 122 Red Angus weaned steers from Inglewood aged six to nine months old and weighing 248kg lwt, returned $2010/head.
The small offering of 400kg+ steers averaged $2270/head, back $179. From Muttaburra, 133 Droughtmaster and Droughtmaster cross feeder steers aged 17 to 20 months old and weighing 409kg lwt returned $2120/head.
Heifers weighing 200-280kg averaged $1613/head, up $62. A line of 70 Angus heifers from St George aged five to seven months weighing 252kg lwt returned $1785/head and will travel to Kingaroy.
A larger offering of 280-330kg heifers also regained some of the losses from the previous week to average $1873/head, up $165. From Blackwater, 120 Hereford backgrounder heifers aged 13 to 19 months old and weighing 300kg lwt returned $1780/head.
Queensland sheep numbers reached a total of 5428 head last week, up 800 head from the previous week. Merino wethers were the largest category for the week, accounting for half of the total offering.
Merino wether lambs averaged $121/head, back $3. A line of 980 Aug-Oct '21 drop lambs from Yaraka weighing 38kg lwt returned $147/head.
Merino wethers averaged $142/head, up $13. Two large lines of wethers from Blackall totalling 2100 head aged 12 to 14 months old and weighing 46kg lwt returned $131/head.
NSM ewes averaged $150/head, up $33 with the category registering a 100pc clearance. A line of 570 Poll Merino NSM ewes from Quilpie aged five to six years and weighing 55kg lwt returned $138/head.
