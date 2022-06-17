Showcase: Stephen Pearce said the Tableland Better Beef open day is one of the stud's best opportunities to display their sale bulls to buyers. Photo: Brittany Pearce.

Mining an idea from the southern states has paid off for northern beef producers, with the Tableland Better Beef open day now in its fourth year with interest growing stronger.

This year's open day is on Sunday, August 16, with 14 studs to display cattle.

President of the open day committee, Nick Trompf said Brangus studs have been part of the open day from the beginning, with support from Telpara Hills Brangus & UltraBlack Cattle and Baronessa Farming. Millstream Springs Cattle Company joined the open day in 2021 and will continue to show Brangus and Speckle Park cattle this year.

"The Brangus breed is well represented and a central part of the open day," Mr Trompf said.

"Brangus cattle are northern Australia. They bring together the best of Brahman and Angus into an animal with hybrid vigour and the capacity to withstand heat and parasites, and can walk long distances between water sources," he said.

There will also be Droughtmaster, Shorthorn, Santa Gertrudis, Senepol, Brahman, Murray Grey, Charolais, Charbray and composite cattle on display for attendees.

"The open day has helped establish the Tablelands as the seedstock nursery in northern Australia, with buyers travelling from northern New South Wales and Queensland."

Beef Week is a decades-long institution in Australia's southern states, with studs opening their gates to the public on designated days, and Mr Trompf said it was the success of this that inspired the Tablelands studs to organise an open day.

"The open day is about showcasing studs that are focussed on producing better beef. Every year we see the quality of the cattle and the size of the crowds attending, keeps growing.

"Some of the studs have bulls available to buy on the day, and will be showcasing the cattle they breed from. The proximity of the studs across the Tablelands region mean people can generally see what interests them in one day."

