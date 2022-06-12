Class of 72 puts sustainable agriculture under the microscope

CENTURIES of combined expertise and experience came together to discuss sustainable agriculture at the University of New England Rural Science class of 1972 reunion in Imbil on Sunday.
The gathering in the Mary Valley Show Society Hall considered if overpopulation was a bigger issue than climate change, when it came to the sustainable management of the finite resources needed to produce food and fibre for human use.
Advertisement
The focus of the discussion was on soil fertility, including soil carbon and carbon sequestration, herbicide residues including glyphosate, and the consequences of chemical fertiliser use.
The consensus was far more emphasis needed to placed on agricultural systems by both government and research institutions, recognising too many resources were being used, too much waste was being created and regenerative agriculture must drive farming systems.
Tribute was also paid to Professor Gordon McClymont the foundation chair of the Faculty of Rural Sciences at UNE, who developed the first degree program integrating animal husbandry, veterinary science, agronomy and other parts of the livestock and agricultural production.
Well known for his multi-disciplinary approach to farm ecology, Professor McClymont is credited with coining the term "sustainable agriculture", drawing on his knowledge as an agricultural scientist, ecologist and educator.
Want daily news highlights delivered to your inbox? Sign up to the Queensland Country Life newsletter below.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.