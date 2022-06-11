Rural doctors from across the state have been recognised with four major awards at the Rural Doctors Association of Queensland annual conference.
The gala event on Saturday at Gladstone concluded the three-day conference, which saw Dr Natasha Coventry awarded as Legend of the Bush, Dr Umayal Lakshman received the Meritorious Service Award, and both Dr Tom Currie and Dr Erica West received the Denis Lennox Medal for Outstanding Rural Generalist Registrar.
Advertisement
Read more
Brandon Long is a Queensland Country Life journalist based in Toowoomba.
Brandon Long is a Queensland Country Life journalist based in Toowoomba.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.